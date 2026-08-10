Amit Shah likely to address Parliament logjam over student protests
What's the story
Union Home Minister Amit Shah is expected to address the ongoing Parliament logjam over student protests. The protests were triggered by police action against students in Delhi on July 20. The incident led to the resignation of Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan, who was forced to step down over paper leaks such as the NEET-UG medical entrance test.
Discussion readiness
Rijiju urges opposition not to disrupt proceedings
Parliamentary Affairs Minister Kiren Rijiju said the government is prepared to discuss all matters related to students.
"The government is ready for a discussion on issues related to students," he said, adding that Shah will respond to the Opposition's points.
Rijiju also urged the Opposition not to disrupt proceedings during this discussion.
Accountability demand
Congress-led opposition demands accountability from Shah
The Congress-led Opposition has demanded accountability from Shah. They have accused the government of stalling Parliament proceedings by not addressing student issues.
Congress MP Abhishek Manu Singhvi said, "The first phase of the disruption in Parliament was entirely because of the government's obstinacy regarding the students' issues."
Absence questioned
Cockroach Janta Party raises questions over Shah's absence
The Cockroach Janta Party (CJP) has also raised questions over Shah's absence from Parliament.
CJP spokesperson Saurav Das asked why Shah had not addressed the Opposition's demands in Parliament.
"The people of India...were brutally beaten up...by the Delhi Police and the RAF which is under the CRPF, a central force," he wrote on X.