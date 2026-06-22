Amruta Fadnavis's green yoga day outfit draws flak

Outfit controversy

'Public figures should behave with the dignity'

Fadnavis was seen wearing a bright green athleisure co-ord set, consisting of a fitted jacket and matching tights, during the yoga session. The outfit soon became the center of attention on social media with many users criticizing her choice of clothing. Some called it "inappropriate" for a public Yoga Day program, while others felt it looked more like a fitness photoshoot attire. Another tweet read: "Public figures should behave with the dignity their position demands not to forget one's age.."