Amruta Fadnavis's green yoga day outfit draws flak
What's the story
The International Yoga Day celebrations in Mumbai took an unexpected turn when ex-banking professional Amruta Fadnavis, the wife of Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis, drew flak for her choice of attire. The event was organized by Divyaj Foundation at NSCI Dome in Worli and saw over 1,000 children participate. The theme for this year's celebration was "Yoga for One Earth, One Health."
Outfit controversy
'Public figures should behave with the dignity'
Fadnavis was seen wearing a bright green athleisure co-ord set, consisting of a fitted jacket and matching tights, during the yoga session. The outfit soon became the center of attention on social media with many users criticizing her choice of clothing. Some called it "inappropriate" for a public Yoga Day program, while others felt it looked more like a fitness photoshoot attire. Another tweet read: "Public figures should behave with the dignity their position demands not to forget one's age.."
Defense stance
Supporters came to Fadnavis's defense
However, many came to Fadnavis's defense, saying athleisure wear is commonly worn during yoga and fitness activities around the world. Supporters argued that the criticism was unwarranted and that attention should be on promoting health and wellness through yoga. Actors Shahid Kapoor and Sreeleela were also present at the same event.