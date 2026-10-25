JD(U) 'finished' without Nitish Kumar, says expelled MLA Anant Singh
What's the story
Expelled Janta Dal (United) MLA Anant Singh has declared the party "finished" without its founder Nitish Kumar. The Mokama MLA made the statement after his expulsion from JD(U) and said he would form his own political outfit. He also predicted that JD(U) would not win even 10 seats in upcoming elections.
Expulsion details
No regrets over expulsion
Singh was expelled from JD(U) for six years along with his wife Neelam Devi.
The party accused them of anti-party activities, including Singh's support for a rival candidate in recent legislative council elections.
He said he learned about his expulsion through media reports and said he had no regrets about it.
Personal ties
Singh maintains cordial relationship with Nitish Kumar
Despite his criticism of JD(U)'s leadership, Singh asserted that he maintained a cordial relationship with Kumar.
He said he would continue to respect the former Bihar chief minister and had no hesitation in meeting him.
"There is no distance between Nitish ji and me," he said, adding that they maintain a cordial relationship.
Political career
Singh's family has held Mokama seat since 1990
Singh, a mafioso-turned-politician, has been influential in the Mokama constituency. His family has held the assembly seat since 1990, barring a brief period.
He was disqualified from the Assembly after being convicted under the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act (UAPA).
However, his wife Neelam Devi contested a bypoll on an RJD ticket in 2022 and retained their family's hold over Mokama.