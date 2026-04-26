Anna Hazare blames AAP leadership after 7 MPs defect

Social activist Anna Hazare has reacted to the recent exit of Raghav Chadha and six other MPs from the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) . He said that every individual has the right to make political decisions in a democracy. "Everyone has the right to hold an opinion in a democracy," Hazare told reporters in Maharashtra's Ahilyanagar district. He stressed that party leaders should introspect on why leaders leave their parties.

Leadership accountability 'Had that party followed the right way...' Hazare also blamed the AAP leadership for Chadha's departure. "It is their (AAP leadership's) fault. Had that party followed the right way, they would not have left," he said. He added that there are always reasons behind such political decisions, and these should be viewed in a larger democratic context. Hazare and Arvind Kejriwal were closely associated during the 2011 anti-corruption movement, with Kejriwal working alongside Hazare during protests and fasts held in Delhi.

Party switch Chadha accuses AAP of corruption Chadha announced his decision to join the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) on Thursday. He accused AAP of corruption as the reason behind his exit. "I gave the AAP 15 years of my life. Now the party has stepped away from honest politics," he said at a press conference announcing his departure. The move comes after a major controversy earlier this month when AAP removed Chadha as its deputy leader in the Rajya Sabha.

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