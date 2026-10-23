'We never support Cockroach Janta Party': Annamalai clarifies
What's the story
Former Tamil Nadu Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) chief K Annamalai has clarified his stance on the Cockroach Janta Party (CJP). He said he doesn't support the CJP but also defended their right to protest. "We never support the Cockroach Janta Party. Their agenda is different, and ours is different," Annamalai said at an event of his political movement 'We the Leaders.'
Protest response
Annamalai had earlier criticized the Centre's action
Annamalai, a former Indian Police Service officer, had earlier criticized the Centre's action against CJP protesters. He defended the cause of their protests, which demanded the resignation of Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar.
His criticism of the October 10 police action against CJP and allied protesters drew flak from his former party, the BJP.
Dissent debate
Annamalai questions BJP's approach to dissent
Annamalai also questioned the BJP's approach to dissent, questioning whether the BJP was inadvertently helping CJP expand its national presence.
He cited Prime Minister Narendra Modi's past statement against police action on anti-corruption protesters in 2011.
"Modi is a good PM, who is doing good work," he said while defending his right to question government decisions.
Enemy claim
Accusations of 'trying to manufacture enemies' against BJP
Annamalai also accused the BJP of "trying to manufacture enemies" despite being in power for 12 years.
"Is the BJP opposing the CJP or giving it free publicity?" he questioned.
His remarks were met with a sharp response from Tamil Nadu BJP spokesperson Narayanan Thirupathy, who said Annamalai's questions blurred the line between "peaceful protest" and "deliberate law-breaking."