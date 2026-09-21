UK 'dead' economy, says Annamalai, questions Tamil Nadu CM's visit

Annamalai also highlighted that India's economy is larger than the UK's, with a gross domestic product (GDP) of $4.1 trillion compared to the UK's $3.4 trillion.

He asked, "Why go to that country with such a large delegation from here? What is the point of all this?"

The criticism comes as Vijay's visit reportedly brought investment proposals worth ₹15,300 crore and the potential to create more than 10,000 direct and indirect jobs in Tamil Nadu.