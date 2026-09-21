UK 'dead' economy, says Annamalai, questions Tamil Nadu CM's visit
What's the story
Tamil Nadu Chief Minister Joseph Vijay's recent week-long visit to the United Kingdom has drawn criticism from K Annamalai, a former Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader. Annamalai slammed the UK as a "dead" economy with only 1% growth and pointed out that Indian companies like Mahindra are the primary investors there. He questioned why Vijay chose to seek investments in such an economy instead of focusing on local industrialists in Tamil Nadu.
Investment debate
India's GDP larger than UK's
Annamalai also highlighted that India's economy is larger than the UK's, with a gross domestic product (GDP) of $4.1 trillion compared to the UK's $3.4 trillion.
He asked, "Why go to that country with such a large delegation from here? What is the point of all this?"
The criticism comes as Vijay's visit reportedly brought investment proposals worth ₹15,300 crore and the potential to create more than 10,000 direct and indirect jobs in Tamil Nadu.
Twitter Post
Annamalai targets CM Vijay's UK trip
முதலீட்டை ஈர்ப்பதற்காக லண்டன் சென்று வந்துள்ளார் முதலமைச்சர் திரு விஜய் அவர்கள். இங்கிலாந்து நாட்டின் வளர்ச்சியே 1% தான். அங்கு முதலீடு செய்வதே, மஹிந்திரா உள்ளிட்ட நமது இந்திய நிறுவனங்கள்தான்.— K.Annamalai (@annamalai_k) September 20, 2026
எனவே, முதலமைச்சர் வெளிநாடு செல்வதை விட்டுவிட்டு, கோயம்புத்தூர், மதுரை உள்ளிட்ட… pic.twitter.com/el2GI7lFsL
Industrial goals
Investment proposals cover various sectors
The Tamil Nadu government has projected the visit as part of its efforts to make the state a global investment and industrial hub.
The long-term goal is to grow the state's economy to $1.5 trillion by 2036.
The investment proposals received during this trip cover sectors like automobile components, research and development, manufacturing, renewable energy, and Global Capability Centres.
Governance critique
Vijay was also criticized by Udhayanidhi Stalin
Apart from Annamalai's criticism, Vijay has also been slammed by the Leader of the Opposition in the Assembly, Udhayanidhi Stalin.
Stalin accused him of using "cinema-style punch dialogues and acting" instead of addressing real governance questions.
He alleged that Vijay avoids direct answers in the Assembly and resorts to theatrical one-liners aimed at cameras rather than debate.