'Is there even....student there?' Education minister slams NEET leak protests 

Institutional trust

'Prepare for computer-based NEET'

Pradhan went on to accuse Gandhi of waiting for controversies to politicize NEET issues. He said Gandhi doesn't trust India's systems or its youth. "He was sitting and waiting for something to go wrong in NEET so that he could start doing politics over it," Pradhan added. The minister also said NEET is likely to be conducted as a computer-based test from next year, urging students to prepare accordingly.