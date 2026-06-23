'Is there even....student there?' Education minister slams NEET leak protests
What's the story
Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan has reacted to the protests at Jantar Mantar, led by the Cockroach Janta Party (CJP), which is demanding his resignation over the NEET paper leak, questioning if students were even among the protesters. Speaking to India Today, he said, "Jo log desh ko tukde tukde karna chahte hain, wahi log aaj dapli baja rahe hain Jantar Mantar mein. (The same people who want to break the country into pieces are beating drums at Jantar Mantar).
Minister
'Gandhi should not create unnecessary fear'
In the interview, Pradhan also promised a crackdown on the "paper mafia" and accused Congress leader Rahul Gandhi of fear-mongering for political gain. He said that while Gandhi has every right to ask questions as Leader of Opposition, "he should not create unnecessary fear in the minds of students." "But three days before the exam, Rahul Gandhi held a program in Kota to scare students, to derail students' preparations," Pradhan told NDTV.
Controversy criticism
Nagpur student allotted exam center in Abu Dhabi
Pradhan also slammed Gandhi over the controversy surrounding a Nagpur student's exam center being allotted in Abu Dhabi. He said the student had chosen Abu Dhabi through the portal and was offered an option to appear from Nagpur later. Despite this, Pradhan said Gandhi raised the issue publicly. "Even after all this was established, Rahul Gandhi posted a long message on the matter," he said.
Institutional trust
'Prepare for computer-based NEET'
Pradhan went on to accuse Gandhi of waiting for controversies to politicize NEET issues. He said Gandhi doesn't trust India's systems or its youth. "He was sitting and waiting for something to go wrong in NEET so that he could start doing politics over it," Pradhan added. The minister also said NEET is likely to be conducted as a computer-based test from next year, urging students to prepare accordingly.
Exam integrity
Pradhan assures paper leaks will be dealt with
Pradhan assured that while paper leaks may not be completely eradicated, the government is committed to strengthening the examination system. He said those responsible for such leaks will face legal action. He also reacted to student suicides, saying, "I curse myself every time there is a student suicide. We have to fix the broken system. But the way Congress and Rahul Gandhi used student suicides is low-level politics."
Protest scrutiny
Protests at Jantar Mantar over education issues questioned
Pradhan also questioned the intent behind some protests at Jantar Mantar over education issues. "Is there even a student there?" he asked. He said those trying to create fear among students have failed as aspirants remain focused on their examinations. The minister dismissed suggestions that Prime Minister Narendra Modi intervened only because of paper leak controversies, saying he is concerned about "every issue that affects the country."