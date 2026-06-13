Aroop Biswas gets 3rd summons in Messi fiasco probe
What's the story
The Kolkata Police have issued a third summons to West Bengal's former sports minister Aroop Biswas, asking him to appear at Bidhannagar South Police Station within 48 hours. This comes three days after the Calcutta High Court granted him interim protection while allowing an investigation into the December 2025 Lionel Messi event chaos. The court had ordered no coercive action against Biswas without its permission till August 17.
Allegations
Case registered based on complaint by event organizer
The case against Biswas was registered based on a complaint by event organizer Satadru Dutta. Dutta has accused Biswas of black-marketing tickets, extortion, criminal intimidation, negligence in security arrangements, fraud, and other offenses. He alleged that Messi and his team left the venue after only 15-20 minutes due to the mismanagement allegedly caused by politicians and ministers.
Court order
First instance of interim relief since TMC leaders' electoral defeat
The Calcutta High Court's order granting interim relief to Biswas is the first such instance since a crackdown on top Trinamool Congress (TMC) leaders after their electoral defeat. The Messi case was reopened after a change in government in West Bengal, based on Dutta's complaint filed on May 17. Despite two earlier summonses from the police, Biswas remains untraceable and hasn't responded to any notices.
Legal proceedings
Dutta was arrested in connection with the case
Dutta was arrested in connection with the case and spent 37 days in custody before being granted bail. After his release, he blamed Biswas for the event's collapse and losses incurred by organizers. Meanwhile, Biswas had sought anticipatory bail from the Barasat court but was denied. He also faced a similar fate at the Calcutta High Court, as per The Indian Express. However, police cannot take strict measures such as arrest without court permission till August 17.