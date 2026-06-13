Aroop Biswas gets 3rd summons in Messi fiasco probe

Legal proceedings

Dutta was arrested in connection with the case

Dutta was arrested in connection with the case and spent 37 days in custody before being granted bail. After his release, he blamed Biswas for the event's collapse and losses incurred by organizers. Meanwhile, Biswas had sought anticipatory bail from the Barasat court but was denied. He also faced a similar fate at the Calcutta High Court, as per The Indian Express﻿. However, police cannot take strict measures such as arrest without court permission till August 17.