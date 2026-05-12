Vijay gives key post to astrologer who predicted TVK's victory
What's the story
Tamil Nadu Chief Minister Vijay has appointed his astrologer, Rickey Radhan Pandit Vettrivel, as Officer on Special Duty (OSD) to the Chief Minister (Political). The appointment was made through an official order from the Chief Minister's Office. The OSD role is crucial and involves coordinating with political leaders, party workers, and government departments and handling sensitive communications on behalf of the CM.
Astrological influence
Vettrivel predicted Vijay's political rise
Vettrivel has been a key figure in Vijay's political journey, having predicted his rise in Tamil Nadu politics even before he launched the Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK) party. He had called Vijay's horoscope a "tsunami horoscope" and claimed that the party name was numerologically aligned with the actor-politician's birth date. Even before the elections, he claimed Vijay had a "tsunami-like strength" in politics after looking at his horoscope.
Ceremony timing
Vettrivel also decided timing of Vijay's swearing-in ceremony
Even after the election, his predictions acted as a guiding force. Per reports, Vettrivel was instrumental in deciding the timing of Vijay's swearing-in ceremony. The event was initially scheduled for May 10 at 3:45pm but was later changed to 10:00am on his advice for an auspicious "muhurat." Before Vijay, close observers in Tamil Nadu politics claim that former Chief Minister Jayalalithaa frequently made key decisions after consulting Vettrivel.
Election results
TVK's strong performance in Tamil Nadu Assembly elections
The TVK had a strong showing in the 2026 Tamil Nadu Assembly elections, winning 108 out of 234 seats. Although Vijay fell short of a majority, he was able to form the government with support from Congress and VCK. After taking office, Vijay has also announced public welfare measures such as shutting down 717 TASMAC liquor outlets near places of worship, educational institutions and bus stands.