Vijay gives key post to astrologer who predicted TVK's victory  

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister Vijay has appointed his astrologer, Rickey Radhan Pandit Vettrivel, as Officer on Special Duty (OSD) to the Chief Minister (Political). The appointment was made through an official order from the Chief Minister's Office. The OSD role is crucial and involves coordinating with political leaders, party workers, and government departments and handling sensitive communications on behalf of the CM.

Astrological influence Vettrivel predicted Vijay's political rise Vettrivel has been a key figure in Vijay's political journey, having predicted his rise in Tamil Nadu politics even before he launched the Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK) party. He had called Vijay's horoscope a "tsunami horoscope" and claimed that the party name was numerologically aligned with the actor-politician's birth date. Even before the elections, he claimed Vijay had a "tsunami-like strength" in politics after looking at his horoscope.

Ceremony timing Vettrivel also decided timing of Vijay's swearing-in ceremony Even after the election, his predictions acted as a guiding force. Per reports, Vettrivel was instrumental in deciding the timing of Vijay's swearing-in ceremony. The event was initially scheduled for May 10 at 3:45pm but was later changed to 10:00am on his advice for an auspicious "muhurat." Before Vijay, close observers in Tamil Nadu politics claim that former Chief Minister Jayalalithaa frequently made key decisions after consulting Vettrivel.

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