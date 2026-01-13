'Modi, you'll never...': Rahul blames Centre for blocking 'Jana Nayagan'

Leader of the Opposition Rahul Gandhi has accused the Information and Broadcasting Ministry of attacking Tamil culture by attempting to block actor-politician Vijay 's film Jana Nayagan. "The I&B Ministry's attempt to block 'Jana Nayagan' is an attack on Tamil culture. Mr. Modi, you will never succeed in suppressing the voice of the Tamil people," he wrote on X.

Counter-accusation BJP accuses Gandhi of lying, recalls past events The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has hit back at Gandhi, calling him a "shameless habitual liar and peddler of fakery." BJP spokesperson CR Kesavan said it was the Congress-led United Progressive Alliance (UPA) government that opposed Jallikattu and issued a notification, which contributed to the ban. "Thanks to PM Narendra Modi ji's continued support and committed efforts, the ban on Jallikattu was....lifted. Rahul Gandhi's comments about a movie that is now sub judice clearly expose his dubious intent," he added.

Film controversy Vijay's film faces certification delays, legal challenges Vijay's Jana Nayagan was postponed two days before its release on January 9. The film was submitted for certification on December 18 but faced delays due to issues flagged by the Central Board of Film Certification (CBFC). After making 27 recommended cuts, the committee recommended a U/A certificate on December 22, but the certificate was not issued, leading to further delays.