'Farooq Abdullah's statement on Pakistan completely incorrect': Ghulam Nabi Azad
What's the story
Former Chief Minister of Jammu and Kashmir, Ghulam Nabi Azad, has strongly disagreed with National Conference leader Farooq Abdullah's statement that Pakistan is protecting the region by raising its issue internationally. "I respect Farooq sahab, but his statement is completely incorrect. If anyone is an enemy of India and the people of J&K, it is Pakistan," Azad wrote on X.
Development credit
Successive central governments contributed to J&K's development: Azad
Azad also pointed to the protests in Pakistan-occupied Kashmir (PoK) for their rights and credited successive central governments for Jammu and Kashmir's development since Independence.
"Since 1947, successive Central governments, from Nehru to Modi, have contributed to J&K's development, irrespective of political affiliations," he added.
His comments come after Abdullah made a controversial statement at a party workers' convention in Baramulla district.
Twitter Post
Azad's comments on Farooq Abdullah's remarks
I respect Farooq Sahab, but his statement is completely incorrect. If anyone is an enemy of India and the people of J&K, it is Pakistan. Look at the situation in PoK, where people are protesting for their rights. Since 1947, successive Central governments, from Nehru to Modi,… pic.twitter.com/Je4ZjKWmuW— Ghulam Nabi Azad (@ghulamnazad) October 25, 2026
Political controversy
BJP reacts to Abdullah's statement
Abdullah had said that Pakistan was protecting Jammu and Kashmir by raising its issue internationally, while questioning the Centre's intentions.
He asked people in the region if they expected justice from Delhi and urged them to fight for their rights.
The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) slammed Abdullah's remarks as seditious and anti-national, demanding police action against him.
Apology demand
BJP leaders demand action against Abdullah
BJP spokesperson Altaf Thakur said Abdullah should be booked for his comments, adding that a leader who swore under the Indian Constitution couldn't question India's intentions.
Jammu and Kashmir BJP chief Sat Sharma demanded a public apology from Abdullah, saying he enjoyed such freedoms because of India.
Former J&K BJP chief Ravinder Raina called Abdullah's comments "highly condemnable and unfortunate," accusing him of treason.
Security argument
VHP leader slams former J&K CM
Vishwa Hindu Parishad leader Vinod Bansal also slammed Abdullah, asking if Kashmir was safe because of Pakistan or India's strength.
He said, "Even when traitors of the country come to power, they do not give up their treason."
Pakistan has repeatedly raised the Kashmir issue internationally after Article 370's abrogation in August 2019.