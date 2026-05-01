Bangladesh lodged a diplomatic protest with India

Bangladesh summons Indian envoy over Himanta Sarma's 'infiltrators' remarks

By Chanshimla Varah 11:44 am May 01, 202611:44 am

What's the story

The Bangladesh government has summoned the acting Indian High Commissioner, Pawan Badhe, to the Ministry of Foreign Affairs. The move comes after Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma's recent comments on repatriating "infiltrators from Assam." The diplomatic protest was lodged on Thursday afternoon, where Bangladeshi officials expressed their concerns over Sarma's remarks and stressed the need to "avoid comments that might hurt bilateral ties." Bangladesh described the remarks as "disparaging."