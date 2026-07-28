Before Dharmendra Pradhan's resignation, Centre proposed portfolio change; CJP refused 

Pradhan resigned on Saturday amid nationwide protests over the NEET paper leak. His resignation was a key demand of the CJP-led movement.

On Monday, he was welcomed by National Democratic Alliance (NDA) leaders in Parliament.

BJP MPs gathered at the Makar Dwar entrance to welcome Pradhan with a ceremonial cap as a gesture of solidarity.

He was greeted with "Dharmendra Pradhan zindabad" slogans and draped with a shawl around his neck and a traditional pag (turban) on his head.