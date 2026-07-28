Before Dharmendra Pradhan's resignation, Centre proposed portfolio change; CJP refused
What's the story
The Cockroach Janata Party (CJP) reportedly rejected the Centre's proposal to change Dharmendra Pradhan's portfolio instead of seeking his removal before he submitted his resignation to Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday. Sources told India Today that a CJP delegation met Union Ministers JP Nadda and Jitendra Singh on Saturday, where they were offered this option. However, the CJP stood firm on its demand for Pradhan's resignation as education minister.
Resignation details
Pradhan's resignation was key CJP demand
Pradhan resigned on Saturday amid nationwide protests over the NEET paper leak. His resignation was a key demand of the CJP-led movement.
On Monday, he was welcomed by National Democratic Alliance (NDA) leaders in Parliament.
BJP MPs gathered at the Makar Dwar entrance to welcome Pradhan with a ceremonial cap as a gesture of solidarity.
He was greeted with "Dharmendra Pradhan zindabad" slogans and draped with a shawl around his neck and a traditional pag (turban) on his head.
Protest details
Opposition protests against police action during nationwide demonstrations
Around the same time, opposition leaders led by Congress MP Priyanka Gandhi Vadra protested against alleged police brutality against students during these demonstrations.
They protested against what they called excessive force used against students during nationwide protests.
They raised slogans like "Shiksha Chori" (theft of education) and demanded an apology from Union Home Minister Amit Shah for police actions.
Legislative proposal
Public Examination (Prevention of Unfair Means) Amendment Bill, 2026 tabled
The political standoff occurred as Parliament was set to discuss the Public Examinations (Prevention of Unfair Means) Amendment Bill, 2026. The bill seeks to strengthen anti-paper leak measures in light of the NEET controversy.
It seeks to increase the maximum jail term from five years to 10 years and impose a fine of up to ₹50 lakh.
The bill was tabled amid uproar by the Opposition over police actions against protesters across India.