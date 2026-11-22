West Bengal BJP MLA on ventilator; minister claims food poisoning
What's the story
Rekha Patra, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) MLA from West Bengal's Hingalganj, is in a critical condition and on ventilator support at a private hospital in Kolkata. She was initially admitted to Basirhat Super Speciality Hospital after falling ill at home on Saturday afternoon. Her medical report suggests possible pesticide poisoning, although state health minister Sharadwat Mukherjee has insisted it was food poisoning.
Hospital transfer
Patra was 1st treated in Basirhat before being shifted
Patra was first treated at a local hospital in Basirhat before being shifted to the super specialty facility.
After four hours of treatment with no improvement, she was moved to Kolkata for advanced care.
She is now undergoing treatment in the Intensive Therapy Unit under Dr. Yudhajit Sengupta and remains unresponsive.
Political background
Patra contested Lok Sabha elections in 2024
Patra rose to prominence during the Sandeshkhali movement in 2024, where she accused the Trinamool Congress (TMC) of violence against women.
She contested the 2024 Lok Sabha elections from Basirhat but lost. However, she won the Hingalganj seat in the 2026 West Bengal Assembly elections on a BJP ticket.
Recently, Patra had expressed dissatisfaction with her party's district leadership and spoke publicly about internal issues within the BJP.