Bengal bypolls: Mamata's Rejinagar candidate reverses withdrawal, says he'll contest

Chowdhury had been announced as the candidate for Rejinagar on September 13. However, he withdrew his nomination on Saturday morning, only to later say he would contest with a new symbol.

"I am not doing anything beyond the instructions of Mamata Banerjee," Chowdhury said.

The development comes after Pradhan withdrew her nomination from Nandigram after meeting West Bengal Chief Minister Suvendu Adhikari at Nabanna.