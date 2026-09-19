Bengal bypolls: Mamata's Rejinagar candidate reverses withdrawal, says he'll contest
What's the story
Mamata Banerjee's faction of Trinamool is seeing chaos unfold as Rabiul Alam Chowdhury, her party's candidate for the Rejinagar by-election, first withdrew from the race on Saturday, then reversed his decision and said he would contest again. The development comes just a day after Sanchita Pradhan Dey, another candidate from Banerjee's faction, withdrew her nomination for the Nandigram bypoll. Both by-elections are scheduled to be held on October 6.
Candidate withdrawals
Not doing anything beyond the instructions of Mamata Banerjee: Chowdhury
Chowdhury had been announced as the candidate for Rejinagar on September 13. However, he withdrew his nomination on Saturday morning, only to later say he would contest with a new symbol.
"I am not doing anything beyond the instructions of Mamata Banerjee," Chowdhury said.
The development comes after Pradhan withdrew her nomination from Nandigram after meeting West Bengal Chief Minister Suvendu Adhikari at Nabanna.
Political alliance
Banerjee announces support for Congress in Nandigram
After Pradhan's withdrawal, Banerjee announced her faction would back Congress candidate Milan Pradhan in Nandigram.
"We will not contest in Nandigram. We will support our sister party, Congress. This will strengthen the INDIA bloc," she said at a press conference.
The decision came after Rahul Gandhi spoke to her on Thursday night about supporting Milan Pradhan from the Congress party.
Symbol allotment
Election Commission allots names, symbols for rival TMC factions
The Election Commission of India (ECI) had earlier decided on the names and symbols for rival factions of the Trinamool Congress.
The Mamata Banerjee-led faction was allotted "Mamata All India Trinamool Congress" and "Football Players" as their symbol.
Meanwhile, Ritabrata Banerjee's expelled faction was given "Democratic Trinamool Congress" with an "Envelope" as its symbol.