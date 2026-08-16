Bengal Congress leader Anisur Rahman, son shot dead
What's the story
Anisur Rahman, a senior Congress leader, and his son Abu Sufiyan were allegedly shot dead in West Bengal's Nadia district on Saturday. The incident occurred when the duo was returning home in their car after a trip to Bethuadahari. Unidentified assailants reportedly opened fire at their vehicle near the Nagadi railway gate before attacking them with sharp weapons.
Ongoing probe
Police investigating the incident
The police have launched an investigation into the incident and are on the lookout for those responsible.
Preliminary reports suggest that both Rahman and Sufiyan died on the spot due to the attack.
Rahman was a prominent figure in Nakashipara, serving as a member of the Bengal Congress Committee and general secretary of the Nadia District Congress Committee.
Political response
Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury reacts to murder
Congress leader Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury has strongly condemned the attack on Rahman and his son.
He took to Facebook to express his outrage, saying, "I strongly condemn and denounce the murder of Anisur Rahman... and his son in the most severe language."
Chowdhury also questioned the state of law and order in West Bengal under the current government.