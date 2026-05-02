West Bengal: Repolling concludes at 15 booths in 2 constituencies
What's the story
Repolling has concluded at 15 booths across two assembly constituencies in West Bengal's South 24 Parganas district. The Election Commission of India (ECI) had ordered this repolling after reports of electoral malpractices. The affected areas are Magrahat Paschim and Diamond Harbour, where voting started at 7:00am and continued till 6:00pm.
Turnout update
Magrahat Paschim recorded an impressive 86% voter turnout
As of 5:00pm, Magrahat Paschim recorded an impressive 86% voter turnout, while Diamond Harbour saw an even higher participation at 88%. The repolling was necessitated due to alleged electoral malpractices during the second phase of state elections on April 29. Security was tightened in the Falta area, where locals protested against alleged threats from Trinamool Congress leaders.
Legal proceedings
TMC challenges Calcutta High Court order in Supreme Court
The Trinamool Congress (TMC) had challenged a Calcutta High Court order in the Supreme Court. The court rejected TMC's appeal against the Election Commission's decision to appoint central government employees as counting supervisors. The party also filed a complaint against an election official over unauthorized sorting of postal ballot covers at Khudiram Anushilan Kendra.