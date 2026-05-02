West Bengal: Repolling concludes at 15 booths in 2 constituencies

Turnout update

Magrahat Paschim recorded an impressive 86% voter turnout

As of 5:00pm, Magrahat Paschim recorded an impressive 86% voter turnout, while Diamond Harbour saw an even higher participation at 88%. The repolling was necessitated due to alleged electoral malpractices during the second phase of state elections on April 29. Security was tightened in the Falta area, where locals protested against alleged threats from Trinamool Congress leaders.