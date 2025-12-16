WB sports minister resigns over chaos at Lionel Messi's event

Bengal sports minister Aroop Biswas has submitted his resignation to Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee following the mess during football icon Lionel Messi 's 'GOAT India' tour in Kolkata, Trinamool leader Kunal Ghosh said. Messi was joined by Uruguay star Luis Suarez and Argentina's Rodrigo de Paul. Ghosh stated that since the chief minister has constituted a probe committee to investigate the stadium catastrophe, Biswas was stepping down in the spirit of a free and impartial inquiry.

Twitter Post Ghosh shares letter Breaking:

ক্রীড়ামন্ত্রীর পদ থেকে অরূপ বিশ্বাসের ইস্তফা। নেত্রীকে চিঠি লিখে অব্যাহতি চাইলেন তিনি। সূত্রের খবর, সিদ্ধান্ত বিবেচনা করছেন মুখ্যমন্ত্রী। pic.twitter.com/i8Qf5r7cTy — Kunal Ghosh (@KunalGhoshAgain) December 16, 2025

Response Fans paid between ₹4,000 and ₹20,000 for tickets Earlier, All India Football Federation (AIFF) president Kalyan Chaubey had criticized the chaos during Messi's Kolkata visit, blaming political grandstanding and protocol violations. He said the event turned into a personal platform for Biswas, detracting from its sporting focus. "Yesterday, the event we saw, it became West Bengal Sports Minister's personal event," Chaubey said. Fans who paid between ₹4,000 and ₹20,000 for tickets were left frustrated as politicians formed a human barricade around Messi, who left within 15 minutes.

Stadium damage Fans vandalize stadium in frustration The situation escalated as angry fans vandalized the stadium, smashing fiberglass seats and tearing canopies. Despite police intervention, the chaos marred what was supposed to be a celebratory event. Spectators have alleged that Messi was always surrounded by prominent personalities and politicians such as Biswas, preventing ticket-paying fans from seeing their idol. The crowd encircling Messi included minister Biswas, his security detail, wife of politicians, members of the organizing team, sponsors' representatives, and a slew of photographers.

Action Probe ordered Following the chaos, Banerjee ordered a high-level investigative committee to investigate the incident. Satadru Datta, the event's principal organizer, was arrested on the same day and Deb Kumar Nandan, CEO of Salt Lake Stadium, was removed. Five people were also arrested on Monday and charged under relevant sections, including 132 (assaulting a police official), obstructing a public servant, 324(5) (damaging public property) and 3(5) (joint criminal liability) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita, among others, a senior police officer told HT.