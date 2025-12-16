'Mahatma Gandhi lives in our hearts': Government defends MGNREGA renaming 

The Lok Sabha on Tuesday witnessed a heated debate over the government's decision to rename the Mahatma Gandhi National Rural Employment Guarantee Act (MGNREGA). The proposed Viksit Bharat Rozgar and Ajeevika Mission (Gramin) Bill, 2025, also known G Ram G Bill, has been criticized by opposition parties as an attempt to "weaken" a landmark welfare law. Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi Vadra led the charge against the bill, accusing the government of centralizing power while shifting financial burdens onto states.

Criticism voiced Vadra criticizes government's obsession with renaming schemes Vadra slammed the government's "obsession" with renaming schemes, saying it dilutes rights guaranteed under MGNREGA. She said, "This is such a revolutionary law that when it was brought, all political parties in Parliament supported it." The proposed bill seeks to replace MGNREGA's 100 days of employment guarantee with a new framework under Viksit Bharat 2047, increasing the guarantee to 125 days.

Family 'Mahatma Gandhi is not from my family' Vadra also responded to a remark made by the Treasury Benches about her family, saying, "Mahatma Gandhi is not from my family, but he is like a family member, and the entire country feels the same way." Backing the opposition against the new bill, Shashi Tharoor criticized the government's move with a poetic refrain, "Dekho deewano ye kaam na karo, Ram ka naam badnam na karo." On Monday, he called the proposal "unfortunate."

Defense presented Government defends bill, cites alignment with Viksit Bharat 2047 Defending the bill, Union Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan said it aligns with Mahatma Gandhi's principles of prioritizing the welfare of the downtrodden. He asked if Congress considered renaming Jawahar Rozgar Yojana disrespectful to Pandit Jawaharlal Nehru. "Mahatma Gandhi-ji lives in our hearts. It was the resolve of both Gandhi ji and Pandit Deendayal that the welfare of the most downtrodden should be the top priority. We believe in their principles and are running several poverty alleviation schemes," he said.