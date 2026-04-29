'Bengal voting in fearless atmosphere; it was unimaginable earlier': Modi 

Prime Minister Narendra Modi has expressed confidence in the Bharatiya Janata Party 's (BJP) prospects in West Bengal , based on high voter turnout during the ongoing second phase of polling. He said this increased participation shows a desire to oust the ruling Trinamool Congress . He also noted that voters are now casting their votes without fear, something he termed "unimaginable in the last six or seven decades."

Public address Voter turnout in Bengal during 2nd phase polls Modi made these remarks while addressing a public meeting after inaugurating the Ganga Expressway in Uttar Pradesh. He said, "The second phase of voting is currently underway in Bengal, and reports indicate a strong voter turnout." He added that images of long queues are doing rounds on social media. "People are casting their votes without fear. This is a virtuous symbol of the country's Constitution and the strengthening of its democracy," he said.

Twitter Post 'There are still several hours left before voting ends' #WATCH | Hardoi, Uttar Pradesh: PM Narendra Modi says, "The second phase of voting is currently underway in Bengal, and reports indicate a strong voter turnout. Just like in the first phase, people are coming out in large numbers to cast their votes. Images of long queues are… pic.twitter.com/Gktg7Ykv7m — ANI (@ANI) April 29, 2026

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Voter participation Thanked people of Bengal for high voter turnout Modi further expressed "gratitude to the great people of Bengal for being so vigilant about their rights and voting in large numbers." The BJP and Trinamool Congress are both hoping that this high voter turnout will work in their favor. Modi said, "The results of May 4 will strengthen the resolve for a developed India."

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