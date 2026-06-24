Bhagwant Mann's 'sacrilege' video row deepens after 2 arrested 

Counterarguments

FIR filed on complaint by Sirsa resident

The FIR was filed on a complaint by Jaspreet Singh, a Sirsa resident working in digital forensics. Singh alleged pressure from those claiming to be senior Punjab government officials to prepare reports supporting a pre-determined conclusion. Jaspreet said he was called to meetings at a five-star hotel in Gurugram, where he was urged to procure reports proclaiming the video to be AI-generated. Political leaders have since weighed in on the matter with allegations of bribery and manipulation of forensic reports.