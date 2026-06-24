Bhagwant Mann's 'sacrilege' video row deepens after 2 arrested
What's the story
The controversy surrounding Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann has intensified after the Gurugram Police registered an FIR over allegations that forensic reports were procured under pressure to exonerate Mann of sacrilege allegations. Reportedly, a Haryana-based forensic and cyber investigation specialist claimed that persons posing as Punjab government officials asked him to arrange forensic findings supporting a predetermined result in favor of Mann. He stated that the accused threatened him and forcibly placed ₹10 lakh cash inside his car.
Ongoing probe
Arrested individuals being interrogated
Shortly after the FIR, two people Arun Mehandru and Ankit, both 25 years old, were arrested. The police described the case as a "highly sensitive and significant matter involving an alleged conspiracy to obtain forensic reports designed to deny the identity of the person appearing in the viral video and portray allegations connected to it as false." The police have also seized electronic devices and documents for scientific examination in this ongoing investigation.
Video allegations
Akal Takht labels Mann 'anti-Guru,' 'anti-Khalsa Panth'
The controversy erupted earlier this year when a video surfaced showing a man resembling Mann allegedly committing sacrilege by sprinkling liquor on images of Sikh Gurus. The Akal Takht, the highest temporal authority of Sikhs, summoned him in January. While Mann denied that the man was not him, forensic examinations from two accredited labs found no evidence of tampering or AI manipulation. On June 15, the Akal Takht declared Mann "anti-Guru" and "anti-Khalsa Panth."
Counterarguments
FIR filed on complaint by Sirsa resident
The FIR was filed on a complaint by Jaspreet Singh, a Sirsa resident working in digital forensics. Singh alleged pressure from those claiming to be senior Punjab government officials to prepare reports supporting a pre-determined conclusion. Jaspreet said he was called to meetings at a five-star hotel in Gurugram, where he was urged to procure reports proclaiming the video to be AI-generated. Political leaders have since weighed in on the matter with allegations of bribery and manipulation of forensic reports.
Political pressure
Political reactions to the controversy
The BJP claimed on Wednesday that the Mann administration misused senior Punjab Police personnel to create a phony report and demanded his resignation. BJP leader Manjinder Singh Sirsa said that Ludhiana Commissioner Swapan Sharma and SP Jashandeep Singh were engaged in procuring a fabricated report to clear Mann. "Bhagwant Mann has insulted the Sikhs and the Akal Takht. He has attempted to discredit the Akal Takht with his money power. He should be arrested immediately," Sirsa said on Wednesday.