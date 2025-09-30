Pawan Singh to contest Bihar election? Bhojpuri actor meets Shah
What's the story
Bhojpuri actor and singer Pawan Singh is likely to make his entry into Bihar politics ahead of the upcoming polls. On Tuesday, he met Rashtriya Lok Samta Party (RLSP) chief Upendra Kushwaha, accompanied by senior Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader Vinod Tawde, in Delhi. He also met Union Home Minister Amit Shah. This meeting has sparked speculation that Singh could contest the elections on a BJP ticket or even be sent to Rajya Sabha by the National Democratic Alliance (NDA).
Twitter Post
Singh at Kushwaha's residence
VIDEO | Delhi: Accompanied by BJP General Secretary Vinod Tawde, Bhojpuri actor-singer Pawan Singh meets RLSP president Upendra Kushwaha at the latter's residence.#BiharElections— Press Trust of India (@PTI_News) September 30, 2025
(Full video available on PTI Videos – https://t.co/n147TvrpG7) pic.twitter.com/yZHX0BUz1n
Political trajectory
Singh was suspended from the BJP last year
Singh was suspended from the BJP last year after he contested as an independent candidate from the Karakat seat in the 2024 Lok Sabha elections against NDA nominee Upendra Kushwaha. This was seen as a major factor in Kushwaha's defeat in the poll, which was won by CPI(ML)'s Rajaram Singh Kushwaha. Despite this setback, Singh remains a popular figure, and his entry into Bihar politics is seen as a big boost for the NDA.
Election role
Singh eyeing ticket for himself, close associates
Singh is eyeing a ticket for himself and a few close associates from Ara and nearby areas, News18 reported. Ranu Singh, Singh's brother, said the singer wants to be the NDA candidate from Bhojpur. "Let us see what the party [BJP] decides." He claimed that if his brother gets a ticket, it will have an impact on all seats of the Sahabad region (Bhojpur, Buxar, Kaimur, and Shahabad districts).