Pawan Singh to contest Bihar election? Bhojpuri actor meets Shah 

Political trajectory

Singh was suspended from the BJP last year

Singh was suspended from the BJP last year after he contested as an independent candidate from the Karakat seat in the 2024 Lok Sabha elections against NDA nominee Upendra Kushwaha. This was seen as a major factor in Kushwaha's defeat in the poll, which was won by CPI(ML)'s Rajaram Singh Kushwaha. Despite this setback, Singh remains a popular figure, and his entry into Bihar politics is seen as a big boost for the NDA.