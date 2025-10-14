Folk singer Maithili Thakur joins BJP ahead of Bihar elections

Folk singer Maithili Thakur has officially joined the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) ahead of the 2025 Bihar Assembly elections. The 25-year-old singer, who hails from Benipatti in Madhubani district, was inducted into the party on Tuesday in Patna . Her induction was done in the presence of state BJP chief Dilip Jaiswal and comes after weeks of speculation about her political ambitions. Reports suggest she may contest the Alinagar seat in the Darbhanga region, which is currently held by Mishrilal Yadav.

Political roots Thakur's political ambitions and meetings with BJP leaders Thakur had earlier hinted at her political ambitions from her hometown, Benipatti. At the Narmada Mahotsav, she had said, "I have a special connection with my village. Starting from there will also give me a chance to learn and understand people better." Her meetings with BJP national general secretary and Bihar in-charge Vinod Tawde and Union minister Nityanand Rai further fueled speculations about her political debut.

Political aspirations Thakur ready to work for Bihar's development Thakur had earlier also said that she was ready to work for the development of Bihar and the country. She revealed that her talks with senior BJP leaders were about the future of Bihar. When asked about her preferred constituency, she said there was no official announcement yet, but Benipatti remains close to her heart.

Musical journey Thakur's rise to fame and achievements Born in Benipatti, Thakur hails from a music-loving family, which inspired her early interest in folk and classical singing. Thakur gained significant recognition as the first runner-up on "Rising Star" in 2017. She has performed in Maithili, Bhojpuri, and Hindi languages, winning fans across India and abroad. In 2024, she was appointed brand ambassador of the Bihar State Khadi Gramodyog Board. She was also awarded the Ustad Bismillah Khan Yuva Puraskar by Sangeet Natak Akademi for her contribution to music.