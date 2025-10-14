Folk singer Maithili Thakur joins BJP ahead of Bihar elections
What's the story
Folk singer Maithili Thakur has officially joined the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) ahead of the 2025 Bihar Assembly elections. The 25-year-old singer, who hails from Benipatti in Madhubani district, was inducted into the party on Tuesday in Patna. Her induction was done in the presence of state BJP chief Dilip Jaiswal and comes after weeks of speculation about her political ambitions. Reports suggest she may contest the Alinagar seat in the Darbhanga region, which is currently held by Mishrilal Yadav.
Political roots
Thakur's political ambitions and meetings with BJP leaders
Thakur had earlier hinted at her political ambitions from her hometown, Benipatti. At the Narmada Mahotsav, she had said, "I have a special connection with my village. Starting from there will also give me a chance to learn and understand people better." Her meetings with BJP national general secretary and Bihar in-charge Vinod Tawde and Union minister Nityanand Rai further fueled speculations about her political debut.
Political aspirations
Thakur ready to work for Bihar's development
Thakur had earlier also said that she was ready to work for the development of Bihar and the country. She revealed that her talks with senior BJP leaders were about the future of Bihar. When asked about her preferred constituency, she said there was no official announcement yet, but Benipatti remains close to her heart.
Musical journey
Thakur's rise to fame and achievements
Born in Benipatti, Thakur hails from a music-loving family, which inspired her early interest in folk and classical singing. Thakur gained significant recognition as the first runner-up on "Rising Star" in 2017. She has performed in Maithili, Bhojpuri, and Hindi languages, winning fans across India and abroad. In 2024, she was appointed brand ambassador of the Bihar State Khadi Gramodyog Board. She was also awarded the Ustad Bismillah Khan Yuva Puraskar by Sangeet Natak Akademi for her contribution to music.
Election schedule
Bihar Assembly election 2025 and Thakur's background
The Bihar Assembly Election 2025 will take place in two phases on November 6 and November 11. The results will be declared on November 14. The BJP is looking to strengthen its base across the state with young, popular faces like Thakur. It has released its first list of 71 candidates for the Bihar Assembly polls. The list includes both Deputy Chief Ministers Samrat Chaudhary and Vijay Sinha. While Chaudhary was fielded from Tarapur, Sinha will contest from Lakhisarai.