BJP releases first list of candidates for Bihar Assembly polls 

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has released its first list of 71 candidates for the Bihar Assembly polls, amid ongoing tensions within the ruling National Democratic Alliance (NDA) over the seat-sharing agreement. The list includes both Deputy Chief Ministers Samrat Chaudhary and Vijay Sinha. While Chaudhary was fielded from Tarapur, Sinha will contest from Lakhisarai. The list also features state ministers Nitin Nabin, who will contest from Bankipur, and Renu Devi, who will contest from Bettiah.

Alliance unity NDA finalizes seat-sharing Surprisingly, Assembly Speaker Nand Kishor Yadav's name is missing from the first list. As per the seat-sharing arrangement, both the JD(U) and BJP will contest 101 of the 243 seats each. Union minister Chirag Paswan's Lok Janshakti Party (Ram Vilas) has been allotted 29 seats. Meanwhile, Upendra Kushwaha's Rashtriya Lok Morcha and Jitan Ram Manjhi's Hindustani Awam Morcha each got six seats in this arrangement.

Protest Protests over seat-sharing arrangement Unhappy over the seat-sharing arrangement, several leaders and workers of the Janata Dal (United) protested outside the CM's residence earlier. Former legislator Gopal Mandal, who is on his fourth consecutive term from Bhagalpur's Gopalpur seat, was among those who sat on a dharna outside the CM's residence. Another JD(U) leader and sitting MLA from Bhagalpur, Ajay Mandal, submitted his resignation letter to Kumar. He was unhappy with the candidate selection process for the Assembly elections.