JD(U) leaders protest outside Bihar CM's residence over ticket distribution 

Security was tightened outside Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar 's official residence in Patna on Tuesday after several leaders and workers of the Janata Dal (United) protested against being denied tickets for the upcoming Assembly elections. The police cordoned off the area with ropes to control the influx of protesters, who staged sit-ins outside Kumar's home despite restrictions, per India Today.

Protest details Will stay put until I meet Nitish Kumar, says leader Former legislator Gopal Mandal, who is on his fourth consecutive term from Bhagalpur's Gopalpur seat, was among those who sat on a dharna outside the CM's residence. He said he would stay put until he meets Kumar and is assured of an election ticket. "I came here to meet the Chief Minister and will remain seated until I meet him and be assured about getting the ticket (for Assembly polls)," Mandal said.

Resignation offer JD(U) MLA submits resignation letter to Kumar Another JD(U) leader and sitting MLA from Bhagalpur, Ajay Mandal, submitted his resignation letter to Kumar. He was unhappy with the candidate selection process for the Assembly elections in the Bhagalpur Lok Sabha constituency. Supporters of various leaders also chanted slogans demanding party tickets for their candidates, while others criticized the decision to field outsiders in some constituencies. The protests come ahead of the Bihar Assembly elections on November 6 and 11, with vote counting scheduled for November 14.