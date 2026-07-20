Bill to increase Supreme Court judges introduced in Lok Sabha

In May, the President of India had promulgated an ordinance to increase the number of Supreme Court judges from 33 to 37, excluding the CJI.

Thus, the Supreme Court now has a sanctioned strength of 38 judges, including the CJI.

The amendment was made to Section 2 of the Supreme Court (Number of Judges) Act, 1956, to replace the word "33" therein with "37."

The working strength currently stands at 32 judges (including the CJI).