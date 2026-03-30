BJP moves ECI alleging Mamata Banerjee hijacked West Bengal elections
What's the story
The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has moved the Election Commission of India (ECI), accusing West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee and her Trinamool Congress (TMC) workers of hijacking the election process. The complaint was submitted by a delegation that included Union Ministers Kiren Rijiju, Piyush Goyal, and Sukanta Majumdar, among other BJP leaders. They alleged that Banerjee and TMC members threatened voters in the poll-bound state.
Allegations detailed
BJP accuses Banerjee of MCC violations
The BJP has accused Banerjee and TMC members of violating the Model Code of Conduct (MCC) during the run-up to the 2026 West Bengal elections. They alleged that inflammatory speeches incited violence and intimidated voters. The complaint lists specific incidents where political rhetoric allegedly encouraged physical confrontation and created a climate of fear.
Petition demands
BJP seeks Banerjee debarment, central forces
As a result, the BJP has demanded legal action against Banerjee and the debarment of her from further campaigning. They also sought the deployment of central security forces to ensure a fair electoral process. The letter concludes with a call for stricter oversight to protect the integrity of democracy in West Bengal.
Petition significance
Kiren Rijiju says petition alerted ECI
Rijiju emphasized that the petition was aimed at making the ECI aware of what they call attempts to "hijack the election process" in West Bengal. He said that the EC heard each of our points carefully, detailing claims that Banerjee allegedly threatened voters door-to-door. The BJP also alleged involvement of TMC workers and ministers in manipulating the electoral process, with concerns raised about influence over state officials.
Election schedule
West Bengal elections in 2 phases
Earlier, while addressing a rally in Purulia, Banerjee accused the BJP of inciting riots and violence to come to power. The West Bengal elections will be held in two phases on April 23 and April 29. The votes will be counted on May 4. The upcoming elections are a major contest between the ruling TMC and the rising BJP.