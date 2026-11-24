"the Prime Minister also called Sukhbir ji and...expressed the sentiment that the NDA...becomes complete only with Badal Sahab's party. I believe that in Punjab, across the entire country,...this alliance will become a symbol of Hindu-Sikh brotherhood," he said.

He said the "eradication of the drug menace from Punjab will be our primary objective."

"By December 31, 2029, we will eradicate drug menace from Punjab," he said.