BJP, Akali Dal reunite after 6yrs ahead of Punjab polls
What's the story
Union Home Minister Amit Shah announced on Tuesday that the Bharatiya Janta Party (BJP) and Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) have decided to contest the upcoming 2027 Punjab Assembly elections together. Ahead of the announcement, BJP national president Nitin Nabin felicitated SAD President Sukhbir Singh Badal at the BJP headquarters in New Delhi. Speaking at the event, Shah said he spoke with Prime Minister Narendra Modi about the expansion of the NDA on Monday.
Shah
'Eradication of drug menace our primary objective'
"the Prime Minister also called Sukhbir ji and...expressed the sentiment that the NDA...becomes complete only with Badal Sahab's party. I believe that in Punjab, across the entire country,...this alliance will become a symbol of Hindu-Sikh brotherhood," he said.
He said the "eradication of the drug menace from Punjab will be our primary objective."
"By December 31, 2029, we will eradicate drug menace from Punjab," he said.
Twitter Post
Seat-sharing talks later
#WATCH | Delhi: BJP National President Nitin Nabin says, "I believe that this alliance with the Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) is a natural alliance... We will discuss seat-sharing later, but today, by coming together, we are sending a clear message that we have united to serve… pic.twitter.com/XtLYghLEZr— ANI (@ANI) November 24, 2026
CM face
'Bada Bhai Hi Chief Minister Hota Hain'
"Eliminating corruption from Punjab will be a key goal, and strengthening nationalist forces within the state will also be a top priority," Shah added.
When asked about the CM face, Shah said, "Big brother will be Akali Dal. We will contest on all 117 seats. 'Bada Bhai Hi Chief Minister Hota Hain'."
Badal described the reunion as an "emotional alliance, not a political alliance," emphasizing the longstanding relationship between the two parties.
History
BJP-SAD alliance was one of longest-standing political partnerships
The BJP-SAD alliance was one of the longest-standing political partnerships until it broke in 2020 on the back of the three farm laws introduced by the Union government.
The SAD had its peak performance in 2007 and 2012 while holding power during both terms in alliance with the BJP.
However, both parties have since seen a steep decline in their seat counts.
Declining numbers
Seat count for BJP and SAD from 2007 to 2022
The SAD saw a steep decline in seat count from 2007 to 2022. The party went from winning 48 seats in 2007 to just three in 2022, a decrease of 45 seats (a 93.75% decline).
Similarly, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) also saw its seat count drop from 19 in 2007 to only two in 2022, a decrease of 17 seats (an 89.47% decline).
Political shift
Congress and AAP's performance from 2007 to 2022
The Congress party, which had a strong base in 2007 and 2012, won a majority in 2017 with 77 seats. However, it fell to just 18 seats in the last election.
The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) emerged as a major political force in Punjab during this time.
The AAP won only 20 seats as the main opposition party in 2017 but then won a landslide victory with 92 seats in the next election.