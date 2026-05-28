BJP appoints 4 new state presidents; Delhi gets Harsh Malhotra 

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has announced a major reshuffle in its leadership structure. The party has appointed new state unit presidents for Delhi, Haryana, Punjab and Tripura . Union Minister of State and MP Harsh Malhotra has been appointed as the president of the Delhi unit. Archana Gupta will now lead the BJP in Haryana, while Abhishek Debroy is the new state chief in Tripura.

Punjab leadership Dhillon to lead Punjab unit Kewal Singh Dhillon has been appointed as the president of the Punjab unit. These appointments come ahead of the upcoming Assembly elections in the state. The changes are seen as part of a larger organizational overhaul under BJP leadership, with plans for new office-bearers to be chosen at both state and national levels. All these appointments were made by BJP national president Nitin Nabin and announced through separate notifications issued by Arun Singh, BJP national general secretary.

Political profile Malhotra's organizational skills and grassroots experience Malhotra, a first-time MP, is known for his organizational skills and grassroots experience in Delhi politics. He currently serves as Union Minister of State for Corporate Affairs and Road Transport & Highways. Representing East Delhi in Lok Sabha, he won the 2024 general elections by defeating INDIA bloc candidate Kuldeep Kumar by over 93,000 votes. Before entering Parliament, Malhotra held key organizational roles in the BJP's Delhi unit, including general secretary. He was elected councilor from Welcome Colony in 2012.

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