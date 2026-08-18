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BJP appoints new state in-charges for poll-bound UP, Punjab
Vinod Tawde is the new UP in-charge

BJP appoints new state in-charges for poll-bound UP, Punjab

By Chanshimla Varah
Aug 18, 2026
11:56 am
What's the story

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has announced new state in-charges for Uttar Pradesh and Punjab ahead of the upcoming elections. The appointments were made by BJP national president Nitin Nabin. Vinod Tawde, a national general secretary and Rajya Sabha MP, has been appointed as the Uttar Pradesh in-charge. He will be assisted by national secretary Jagdish Ishwarbhai Patel as co-in-charge.

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Nabin appointed new state in-charges

State leaders

Satish Poonia appointed as Punjab in-charge

In Punjab, where the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) and the Congress are the main contenders, Satish Poonia has been appointed as the sole in-charge.

The BJP is looking to strengthen its position in these states with these appointments.

Tarun Chugh has also been made in-charge of Gujarat, which is Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Union Home Minister Amit Shah's home state.

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Team restructuring

Revamp of national team

The appointments come a day after the BJP revamped its national team under Nabin.

The party appointed 13 vice-presidents, eight general secretaries, and 16 secretaries.

Among the prominent leaders who retained their positions are former Rajasthan chief minister Vasundhara Raje as vice-president and Anil Baluni as media in-charge.

The new team also includes former Union minister Smriti Irani as general secretary and former RSS functionary Ram Madhav as vice president.

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