Rahul Gandhi 'lousy con artist': BJP retorts over foreign-help claim

Kesavan referred to a political controversy over Gandhi's remarks in the United Kingdom in March 2023, where he spoke about Indian democracy before British MPs and think tanks.

In that speech, Gandhi had asked why Western powers were not responding to alleged democratic backsliding in India.

"So the surprising thing is that the so-called defenders of democracy... seem to just be oblivious...It's not just an Indian battle. It's actually a much more important battle..." he had said.