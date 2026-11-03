Rahul Gandhi 'lousy con artist': BJP retorts over foreign-help claim
What's the story
The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has hit back at Congress MP Rahul Gandhi after he alleged that Prime Minister Narendra Modi came to power with "foreign help." BJP national spokesperson CR Kesavan called Gandhi a "lousy con artist" and accused him of hypocrisy. He pointed out that it was Gandhi who had sought foreign interference in India's internal affairs during his trips abroad.
Foreign interference
Gandhi's UK speech sparked controversy
Kesavan referred to a political controversy over Gandhi's remarks in the United Kingdom in March 2023, where he spoke about Indian democracy before British MPs and think tanks.
In that speech, Gandhi had asked why Western powers were not responding to alleged democratic backsliding in India.
"So the surprising thing is that the so-called defenders of democracy... seem to just be oblivious...It's not just an Indian battle. It's actually a much more important battle..." he had said.
Allegations
Gandhi linked to George Soros's foundation
Kesavan also alleged that the Congress leadership had links with the Forum of Democratic Leaders in the Asia-Pacific (FDL-AP), which he said was funded by billionaire George Soros's foundation.
Kesavan asked, "Why has Congress ducked and dodged addressing the allegations of Sonia Gandhi serving as co-president Forum of Democratic Leaders in the Asia-Pacific, which backed the idea of Kashmir as an independent nation and has close links to George Soros?"
Foreign trips
Gandhi's foreign trips questioned by Kesavan
Kesavan also questioned Gandhi's frequent, unannounced foreign trips, calling the lack of transparency a national security issue.
He asked who Gandhi secretly meets abroad and what their agendas are.
The war of words started after Gandhi criticized PM Modi's Rashtriya Ekta Diwas speech on X. In his post, he alleged that the Modi government and financial system were propped up by external actors.
Caution
PM Modi warns against obstructionist forces
In response, PM Modi had warned citizens against "obstructionist forces" trying to divide the nation and tarnish India's image from abroad.
He asked who was secretly meeting whom abroad and who was speaking the language of India's enemies.
The BJP's counterattack comes amid ongoing political tensions between the two parties over various issues.