BJP slams Rahul Gandhi over 'vote chori' remarks
What's the story
The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has slammed Congress MP Rahul Gandhi over his "vote chori" allegations after a meeting with President Droupadi Murmu. The meeting was attended by opposition leaders who alleged irregularities in the Special Intensive Revision (SIR). After the meeting, Gandhi expressed shock that President Murmu didn't deny the allegations. He said the opposition delegation presented a memorandum outlining alleged subversion of India's electoral system by Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Home Minister Amit Shah.
Political backlash
BJP accuses Gandhi of politicizing constitutional institutions
BJP national spokesperson and Rajya Sabha MP Sudhanshu Trivedi has accused Gandhi of continuously attempting to make the country's constitutional institutions victims of his politics.
He called Gandhi "unfortunate and bizarre" and said he had "crossed all boundaries."
Trivedi also questioned Gandhi's claims about the meeting, calling them "unfortunate and bizarre." He asked what evidence Gandhi had to support his statements and accused him of using the meeting for political gain.
Evidence requested
President Murmu asked for evidence on Opposition's claims
After the meeting, Congress chief Mallikarjun Kharge said President Murmu asked for evidence to back the Opposition's claims.
Kharge assured that they would submit all relevant information.
CPI general secretary D Raja also confirmed that the Opposition delegation had made their demands clear to the President.
He said Gandhi promised to provide certain things as evidence, concluding with "This is how the meeting ended..."