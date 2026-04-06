BJP's 46th Foundation Day: PM Modi leads celebrations

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday celebrated the Bharatiya Janata Party 's (BJP) 47th Foundation Day by commending party workers for their selfless service and dedication to good governance. In a post on X, he wrote that the party has always been guided by the India First principle and remains committed to serving society. He also remembered those who sacrificed for the party's growth over the decades.

Development focus Viksit Bharat vision at center of BJP's work PM Modi reiterated the party's commitment to "Viksit Bharat" or developed India. He said that this vision is at the center of their work at both the central and state levels. The Prime Minister hoped that their collective resolve would continue to drive this vision forward, taking India to new heights of progress and prosperity.

Twitter Post PM Modi's post on BJP foundation day Warm greetings to all BJP Karyakartas across the nation on the party’s Sthapana Diwas.



Our Party has always been at the forefront of serving society, guided by the principle of India First. Our Karyakartas are known for their selfless service, unwavering dedication and a deep… — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) April 6, 2026

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Party evolution BJP formation pledge for national reconstruction, says Amit Shah Senior BJP leaders also celebrated the party's ideological roots and growth into the world's largest political organization. Union Home Minister Amit Shah called the BJP's formation a pledge for national reconstruction, inspired by Shyama Prasad Mukherjee and Deendayal Upadhyay. He said under PM Modi's leadership, the party has advanced "Sabka Saath, Sabka Vikas, Sabka Vishwas (Together with all, development for all, trust of all)" and strengthened democratic governance.

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Tribute paid Nitin Nabin pays tribute to founding leaders BJP President Nitin Nabin paid tribute to the party's founding figures and workers, saying their efforts had elevated the organization to national prominence. He stressed on the concept of Antyodaya or upliftment of the last person in society and reiterated its goal of building a developed, self-reliant India by 2047. Union Ministers Kiren Rijiju and Nitin Gadkari also extended greetings, crediting party workers' dedication for making the BJP a major political force.