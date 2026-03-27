BJP funding increases 171% in FY25: Who are top donors

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) received a whopping ₹6,074 crore in donations during the financial year 2024-25. This is a staggering 171% increase from the ₹2,243 crore it received in FY 2023-24, a report by election watchdog Association for Democratic Reforms (ADR) revealed. The BJP's declared donations are more than 10 times the combined total of four other major parties: Indian National Congress (INC), Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) , Communist Party of India (Marxist) (CPI(M)), and National People's Party (NPEP).

Funding comparison BJP's donations dwarf other parties The INC came in second with ₹517.394 crore from 2,501 donations. The AAP received ₹38.1 crore from 2,554 donations and the CPI(M) received ₹16.9 crore. The ADR report focuses on donations of ₹20,000 or more received by national political parties during the fiscal year 2024-25. Notably, the Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) did not report any donations above ₹20,000 for FY 2024-25.

Funding sources Corporate donations to BJP The total donations to national parties in FY 2024-25 stood at ₹6,648.563 crore from 11,343 donations. Corporate/business sectors contributed ₹6,128.787 crore (92.18%) of these donations, while individual donors (7,900) gave ₹505.66 crore (7.61%). The BJP alone received ₹5,717.167 crore from corporate/business sectors and ₹345.94 crore from individual donors during this period, over 13 times the corporate donations received by all other national parties combined in FY 2024-25.

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Major contributors Major donors to national parties The Prudent Electoral Trust was the biggest donor to national parties in FY 2024-25, donating a total of ₹2,413.465 crore. The trust donated ₹2,180.7119 crore to the BJP alone, 35.90% of the BJP's total funds for the year. Other major donors include ArcelorMittal Nippon and Bharti Airtel Ltd through this trust. Serum Institute of India Pvt Ltd also donated ₹100 crore to BJP while Rungta Sons Private Limited contributed ₹95 crore during this period.

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