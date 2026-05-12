BJP leader's 50-car convoy after PM's fuel advice sparks row

A Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader in Madhya Pradesh has sparked controversy after traveling with a 50-car convoy. The incident comes just a day after Prime Minister Narendra Modi urged citizens to cut down on fuel consumption amid the West Asia crisis. Saubhagya Singh Thakur, the new chairman of the Madhya Pradesh Textbook Corporation, traveled from Ujjain to Bhopal with nearly 50 SUVs and supporter vehicles for his formal appointment.

Traffic disruption Thakur's convoy disrupts traffic on highway The convoy's journey from Ujjain to Bhopal disrupted traffic at several points along the highway. Videos of the garland-decorated vehicles and supporters welcoming Thakur at different stops were shared by India Today. The visuals drew attention as they came just after PM Modi's appeal to citizens to cut down on fuel consumption due to the ongoing West Asia crisis affecting global energy markets.

Conservation call Questions raised about BJP leaders' adherence to PM's call Addressing a rally in Telangana, PM Modi had asked people to minimize unnecessary fuel usage and adopt public transport, metro services, carpooling, and electric vehicles. He had also suggested avoiding non-essential foreign travel and discretionary spending while promoting Swadeshi products. The BJP leader's convoy has raised questions about whether leaders in the party are following the Prime Minister's call for restraint and conservation.

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