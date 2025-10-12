BJP leaders clash with police outside Durgapur gang-rape survivor's hospital
What's the story
Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leaders were stopped by police from meeting the medical student who alleged gang-rape in Durgapur, West Bengal. The incident took place behind a private medical college on Friday evening. The victim, a second-year MBBS student from Odisha, was attacked in a secluded area near the hospital premises. Her father has said he will be taking her home due to safety concerns.
Criticism voiced
BJP leaders slam police, Mamata Banerjee
BJP leader Locket Chatterjee slammed the police for their presence inside the hospital and alleged a "Talibani rule" under Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee. She also questioned why police were allowed inside while doctors were not. Another BJP MLA, Agnimitra Paul, slammed Banerjee's comments advising girls to stay indoors at night, comparing her administration to the Taliban.
Legal proceedings
Accused arrested, remanded to police custody
Three of the accused in the case, who have been identified as Sk Riaz Uddin, Sk Firdoush, and Appu, were arrested and remanded to 10 days' police custody by a Durgapur court. Banerjee said, "The girl was studying in a private medical college. How she came out at night at 12:30? So far as I know, it (the incident) happened in a forest area."