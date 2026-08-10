Jharkhand JPSC-JSCC protest: BJP leaders detained 

BJP spokesperson Pratul Shah Deo warned the Jharkhand Mukti Morcha-led state government against suppressing student protests during the 'Vidhan Sabha Gherao' march.

He alleged that party MP Aditya Sahu was under house arrest and slammed the government's security measures, including barbed wires and Rapid Action Force deployment.

"If even a single lathi is raised, every Bharatiya Janata Party worker will take to the streets for defense, and you will be held responsible for the consequences," he said.