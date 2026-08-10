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Home / News / Politics News / Jharkhand JPSC-JSCC protest: BJP leaders detained 
Jharkhand JPSC-JSCC protest: BJP leaders detained 
The protest was initiated after a party meeting

Jharkhand JPSC-JSCC protest: BJP leaders detained 

By Snehil Singh
Aug 10, 2026
11:35 am
What's the story

Leader of Opposition in the Jharkhand Assembly, Babulal Marandi, and several Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leaders were detained by state police on Monday. The detentions took place outside Chief Minister Hemant Soren's residence amid protests over alleged irregularities in the Jharkhand Public Service Commission (JPSC) and Jharkhand Staff Selection Commission (JSSC) examinations. The protest was initiated after a party meeting in Ranchi.

Protest suppression

BJP warns against 'suppressing' student protests

BJP spokesperson Pratul Shah Deo warned the Jharkhand Mukti Morcha-led state government against suppressing student protests during the 'Vidhan Sabha Gherao' march.

He alleged that party MP Aditya Sahu was under house arrest and slammed the government's security measures, including barbed wires and Rapid Action Force deployment.

"If even a single lathi is raised, every Bharatiya Janata Party worker will take to the streets for defense, and you will be held responsible for the consequences," he said.

Protest demands

Student leader speaks on protest

Student leader Ravindra Paswan also spoke about the protest's peaceful nature.

He said thousands of aspirants from all 24 districts of Jharkhand had gathered in Ranchi for transparent recruitment practices.

"All students and youth from across Jharkhand are assembling at the old Vidhan Sabha location to launch our march," he said.

The protesters have demanded a CBI probe into alleged irregularities and reforms to the recruitment process.

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Security measures

Security beefed up ahead of protest

Ahead of the planned Vidhan Sabha Gherao march, security was tightened outside the Jharkhand State Assembly.

Additional Director General (ADG) of Crime Investigation Department (CID) in Jharkhand, Manoj Kaushik, said comprehensive security measures were being put in place to ensure safety and prevent any harm or adverse action against students.

He urged protesters to maintain a peaceful demonstration.

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