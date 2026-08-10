Jharkhand JPSC-JSCC protest: BJP leaders detained
What's the story
Leader of Opposition in the Jharkhand Assembly, Babulal Marandi, and several Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leaders were detained by state police on Monday. The detentions took place outside Chief Minister Hemant Soren's residence amid protests over alleged irregularities in the Jharkhand Public Service Commission (JPSC) and Jharkhand Staff Selection Commission (JSSC) examinations. The protest was initiated after a party meeting in Ranchi.
Protest suppression
BJP warns against 'suppressing' student protests
BJP spokesperson Pratul Shah Deo warned the Jharkhand Mukti Morcha-led state government against suppressing student protests during the 'Vidhan Sabha Gherao' march.
He alleged that party MP Aditya Sahu was under house arrest and slammed the government's security measures, including barbed wires and Rapid Action Force deployment.
"If even a single lathi is raised, every Bharatiya Janata Party worker will take to the streets for defense, and you will be held responsible for the consequences," he said.
Protest demands
Student leader speaks on protest
Student leader Ravindra Paswan also spoke about the protest's peaceful nature.
He said thousands of aspirants from all 24 districts of Jharkhand had gathered in Ranchi for transparent recruitment practices.
"All students and youth from across Jharkhand are assembling at the old Vidhan Sabha location to launch our march," he said.
The protesters have demanded a CBI probe into alleged irregularities and reforms to the recruitment process.
Security measures
Security beefed up ahead of protest
Ahead of the planned Vidhan Sabha Gherao march, security was tightened outside the Jharkhand State Assembly.
Additional Director General (ADG) of Crime Investigation Department (CID) in Jharkhand, Manoj Kaushik, said comprehensive security measures were being put in place to ensure safety and prevent any harm or adverse action against students.
He urged protesters to maintain a peaceful demonstration.