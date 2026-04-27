'Come to bed...': BJP leader allegedly offered post for sex
What's the story
Deepali Tiwari, a former district minister in the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), has made serious allegations against Mahoba district president Mohanlal Kushwaha. She claims she was coerced to have a sexual relationship in return for the position of district vice president, at one point telling her to "come to bed with him." Kushwaha has vehemently denied these allegations, calling them an attempt to sully his reputation. The controversy erupted after Tiwari went live on Facebook, making these claims.
Allegations detailed
Tiwari accuses Kushwaha of inappropriate demands
Tiwari alleged that Kushwaha imposed inappropriate conditions on her appointment as district vice-president. She claimed he asked her to travel with him to Delhi and Lucknow, threatening her removal or expulsion if she refused. The former minister also accused two other party office-bearers of pressuring her into complying with these demands.
Twitter Post
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सिर्फ एक बार बिस्तर पर..— Narendra Pratap (@hindipatrakar) April 27, 2026
उत्तरप्रदेश- महोबा में मोहनलाल कुशवाह BJP के जिलाध्यक्ष है. उन्होने पार्टी की पूर्व जिलामंत्री दीपाली तिवारी को "जिला उपाध्यक्ष" बनाने के लिए S€X का ऑफर दिया.
दीपाली का आरोप है कि उनके इंकार पर उन्होने ऑफर डबल करते हुए उसे जिला पंचायत चुनाव का टिकट… pic.twitter.com/8ExKcJXpu3
Resignation and threats
False rape case threat led to public announcement, says Tiwari
Tiwari said she had been dedicated to the party for years but was pushed to go public after being threatened with false accusations against her husband. "My patience broke when she was threatened that her husband would be implicated in a rape case," she said. She also claimed that when she didn't agree, Kushwaha threatened to frame her family in fake cases. This was when she decided to resign, troubled by the district president's threats.