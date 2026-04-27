'Come to bed...': BJP leader allegedly offered post for sex 

Tiwari alleged that Kushwaha imposed inappropriate conditions on her appointment as district vice-president. She claimed he asked her to travel with him to Delhi and Lucknow , threatening her removal or expulsion if she refused. The former minister also accused two other party office-bearers of pressuring her into complying with these demands.

Resignation and threats

False rape case threat led to public announcement, says Tiwari

Tiwari said she had been dedicated to the party for years but was pushed to go public after being threatened with false accusations against her husband. "My patience broke when she was threatened that her husband would be implicated in a rape case," she said. She also claimed that when she didn't agree, Kushwaha threatened to frame her family in fake cases. This was when she decided to resign, troubled by the district president's threats.