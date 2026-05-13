BJP ministers take metro, cancel Cannes after PM's austerity appeal
What's the story
In the wake of Prime Minister Narendra Modi's call for austerity amid rising economic pressures from the Iran conflict, Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP)-ruled states have begun to implement stringent measures. These include cutting down on ministerial convoys and canceling foreign trips. Maharashtra has asked ministers to avoid unnecessary flights and opt for virtual meetings.
Public transport
Shelar cancels trip to France for Cannes Film Festival
Notably, Kapil Mishra and Ramdas Athawale were spotted taking the metro to work on Wednesday. Further, Cultural Affairs Minister Ashish Shelar canceled his trip to France for the Cannes Film Festival and Tourism minister Shambhuraj Desai canceled a family trip to Europe. A study tour to Japan by 22 MLAs is also likely to be called off, according to a report by HT.
Twitter Post
Kapil Mishra took metro to commute
Delhi: Following Prime Minister Narendra Modi's appeal to reduce fuel consumption, Minister Kapil Mishra used the Delhi Metro to commute— IANS (@ians_india) May 13, 2026
(Source: Kapil Mishra/X) pic.twitter.com/EC4caZPpvB
Fuel conservation
Delhi, UP ask ministers to use fewer vehicles
Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta has also directed government officers and ministers to use fewer vehicles and promote public transport and carpooling. In Uttar Pradesh, CM Yogi Adityanath ordered a 50% reduction in convoy sizes. He also urged citizens to cut down on fuel consumption and unnecessary gold purchases and urged offices to prioritize WFH, like PM Modi had appealed this week.
Convoy reduction
CM Patel travels with just 3 vehicles in convoy
Gujarat CM Bhupendra Patel also led by example, traveling with just three vehicles in his convoy. The state's Governor has opted for public transport for intra-state travel instead of helicopters. In Madhya Pradesh, the CM's convoy size has been reduced from 13 to eight vehicles. Earlier, reports also claimed that PM Modi has ordered a 50% reduction in the size of his official convoy. The Special Protection Group, responsible for his security, has already started implementing the directive, reports said.