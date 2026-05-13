BJP ministers take metro, cancel Cannes after PM's austerity appeal 

In the wake of Prime Minister Narendra Modi 's call for austerity amid rising economic pressures from the Iran conflict, Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP)-ruled states have begun to implement stringent measures. These include cutting down on ministerial convoys and canceling foreign trips. Maharashtra has asked ministers to avoid unnecessary flights and opt for virtual meetings.

Public transport Shelar cancels trip to France for Cannes Film Festival Notably, Kapil Mishra and Ramdas Athawale were spotted taking the metro to work on Wednesday. Further, Cultural Affairs Minister Ashish Shelar canceled his trip to France for the Cannes Film Festival and Tourism minister Shambhuraj Desai canceled a family trip to Europe. A study tour to Japan by 22 MLAs is also likely to be called off, according to a report by HT.

Twitter Post Kapil Mishra took metro to commute Delhi: Following Prime Minister Narendra Modi's appeal to reduce fuel consumption, Minister Kapil Mishra used the Delhi Metro to commute



(Source: Kapil Mishra/X) pic.twitter.com/EC4caZPpvB — IANS (@ians_india) May 13, 2026

Advertisement

Fuel conservation Delhi, UP ask ministers to use fewer vehicles Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta has also directed government officers and ministers to use fewer vehicles and promote public transport and carpooling. In Uttar Pradesh, CM Yogi Adityanath ordered a 50% reduction in convoy sizes. He also urged citizens to cut down on fuel consumption and unnecessary gold purchases and urged offices to prioritize WFH, like PM Modi had appealed this week.

Advertisement