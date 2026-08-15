BJP MP Nishikant Dubey shares 'Nehru-Gandhi' photos
What's the story
The controversy surrounding Rahul Gandhi's recent actions has taken a new turn. Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) MP Nishikant Dubey has shared old photographs of India's first Prime Minister Jawaharlal Nehru on social media platform X. The images, which include Nehru with his sister Vijaya Lakshmi Pandit and niece Nayantara Sahgal, were posted by Dubey with the caption, "Some pictures from a book in my library about the Nehru-Gandhi family."
Counterattack launched
Congress accuses Dubey of distorting history
The Congress party has hit back at Dubey, accusing him of distorting history.
Congress spokesperson Supriya Shrinate clarified that one of the photographs showed Nehru getting a peck on his cheek from his sister Vijaya Lakshmi Pandit.
Another photo was identified as showing Nehru applying colors to Jacqueline Kennedy during Holi in March 1962.
Twitter Post
Supriya Shrinate's reply to Nishikant Dubey's post
एक फोटो में नेहरू जी अपनी बहन विजयलक्ष्मी पंडित जी के साथ हैं— Supriya Shrinate (@SupriyaShrinate) August 14, 2026
एक फोटो में उनके साथ उनकी भांजी नयनतारा सहगल हैं
एक फोटो मार्च 1962 की है जहां नेहरू जी होली के पर्व पर जैकलीन कैनेडी को रंग लगा रहे थे
तुम्हारे तो घर की महिलाओं को भी तुमसे बच कर रहना चाहिए - वहशी दरिंदे https://t.co/7d3B2UrsDN
Accusations of defamation
Congress leader Singhvi slams Dubey for 'politics of defamation'
Senior Congress leader Abhishek Manu Singhvi also slammed Dubey for his selective use of photographs.
Singhvi accused Dubey of engaging in a "politics of defamation" and emphasized that "a family greeting is not a scandal, and an old photograph is not evidence of wrongdoing."
This back-and-forth comes amid a larger political row over Rahul Gandhi's recent public appearance with Sandeep Dikshit.
Political row
Rahul Gandhi hugs Sandeep Dikshit, igniting BJP-Congress social media battle
Rahul Gandhi had earlier criticized Prime Minister Narendra Modi's approach to foreign policy, saying he didn't understand why PM Modi thought it was about hugging world leaders.
To emphasize his point, he hugged Sandeep Dikshit during the Rachnatmak Congress national convention.
The BJP MP's attacks have reignited the familiar BJP-Congress social media battle over historical photographs.