BJP offers Deputy CM post, 80 seats to TVK: Report
What's the story
The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) is in the final stages of negotiations with actor-politician Vijay's party, Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK), ahead of the Tamil Nadu Assembly elections, according to sources cited in an India Today report. The BJP has reportedly offered Vijay a Deputy Chief Minister position if their alliance wins. Additionally, they have proposed a seat-sharing arrangement that would give around 80 seats to TVK.
Vote significance
BJP's strategy revolves around leveraging Vijay's fan base
The BJP is particularly keen on Vijay due to his massive fan following in Tamil Nadu. Party strategists believe that even a small share of this support could be decisive in the upcoming elections. Sources within the party have said that "even two per cent votes can change the direction of victory" in several constituencies, given Tamil Nadu's history of close contests.
Credibility fears
Concerns among Vijay's advisers about potential political fallout
However, the prospect of joining hands with the National Democratic Alliance (NDA) has raised concerns among Vijay's close advisers. Some are reportedly worried about how this move might affect the credibility of his political platform. The apprehension is that aligning with an established national alliance too soon could dilute the independent image and fresh alternative narrative that Vijay has built for his party.