'BJP once again betrayed Punjabis': Kejriwal on Raghav Chadha's shocker 

Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) chief Arvind Kejriwal has reacted to the rebellion of Raghav Chadha with a one-line sentence. "The BJP has once again given Punjabis a shove," he wrote in Hindi on X. An hour ago, Chadha announced that he will be joining the BJP along with six other Rajya Sabha MPs in a stunning blow to the AAP he had joined in 2012 when the party was in its germination stage.

Accusations BJP's cheap politics, says Singh AAP MP Sanjay Singh also reacted to the shocker by pointing fingers at the BJP, which he accused of conducting "Operation Lotus." He said, "The Bharatiya Janata Party...under Narendra Modi and Amit Shah has launched 'Operation Lotus,' which is being described as a game of cheap politics and an attempt to obstruct the good work of...Bhagwant Mann government in Punjab on a large scale." He asked Punjabis to remember their names, saying they would never be forgiven for their betrayal.

Singh 'Fear is being used' The AAP leader also alleged that central agencies like the Enforcement Directorate (ED) and Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) were being misused to break away AAP MPs. You may recall that just a few days ago there was an ED raid on Ashok Mittal, and things seem to connect, there was a raid and then he was taken away. This suggests that fear is being used and the administrative system is being misused to run 'Operation Lotus.'

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Chadha 'Right man in wrong party' Chadha announced that he was joining the BJP, claiming that the party (AAP) that he had "nurtured with my blood and sweat and gave 15 years of my youth to has deviated from its principles, values and core morals." "Now this party does not work in the interest of the nation but for its personal benefits," he said. He said that for the past few years, he felt like he was the right man in the wrong party.

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