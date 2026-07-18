BJP pushes for NCP factions' merger; Sunetra Pawar, son oppose
What's the story
The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) is reportedly pushing for a merger between the Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) and the NCP (Sharadchandra Pawar). The move is aimed at strengthening the National Democratic Alliance (NDA). However, both NCP chief Sunetra Pawar and her son, Parth Pawar, are against it. According to Hindustan Times, a close aide of Sunetra confirmed their opposition to the merger, fearing it would allow Sharad Pawar and his daughter Supriya Sule to take control of the party again.
Political maneuvering
BJP offers cabinet berths to both parties
The BJP is reportedly trying to unite the two factions to bolster the NDA's strength for passing key legislation, including a constitutional amendment bill for women's reservation and delimitation.
The NDA currently lacks a two-thirds majority in both Houses of Parliament.
To facilitate this merger, the BJP has offered each party a berth in the Union Cabinet, sources said.
Legislative support
Sule says would consider supporting women's reservation bill if...
NCP (SP) leader Sule said her party would consider supporting the women's reservation bill if it mandated a uniform 50% increase in Lok Sabha seats across all states.
However, she clarified that no official decision had been made yet.
The BJP is pushing for unity ahead of the upcoming monsoon session, hoping to reintroduce the constitution amendment bill, which failed to pass in the previous session.
Internal conflict
Parth fears losing power
The main contention in the merger talks is power-sharing and positions. Parth wants his mother to continue as deputy CM and party chief.
The rift within the NCP has widened since former deputy CM Ajit Pawar died in an air crash earlier this year.
A senior NCP leader reportedly said that Parth's attempts to take control have made many MLAs question their leadership capabilities compared to seasoned politicians like Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis and Deputy Chief Minister Eknath Shinde.
Career concerns
NCP vice president slams party leaders
NCP vice-president Udaykumar Aher slammed those in his party for trying to end Parth's political career, calling it unfair.
He suggested that giving him a berth in the Union Cabinet would allow him to prove his abilities.
Officially, both parties have denied any merger talks. Sule said discussions of a merger were shut down after Ajit's death earlier this year.