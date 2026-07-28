BJP rejects portfolio change offer to Dharmendra Pradhan after resignation

In his resignation announcement, Pradhan thanked Prime Minister Narendra Modi for the opportunity to serve as Education Minister and expressed his commitment to students, teachers, and educational reforms.

He said he was saddened by recent developments but put India's youth first.

"Considering the situation that has emerged at Jantar Mantar and across the country, and keeping in mind that anti-national forces should not take advantage of it...I have sent my resignation to the Honorable Prime Minister," he wrote.