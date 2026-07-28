BJP rejects portfolio change offer to Dharmendra Pradhan after resignation
What's the story
The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has dismissed media reports that the central government had offered former Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan a new Cabinet portfolio after his resignation. BJP national spokesperson Sambit Patra called the reports "fictional" and "unfounded." He said there was no truth to claims that Pradhan had been offered a different ministry during negotiations with the Cockroach Janata Party (CJP).
Resignation context
Pradhan's resignation was key demand of CJP
Pradhan resigned as Union Education Minister on Saturday.
His exit was a key demand of the CJP, which had been protesting at Delhi's Jantar Mantar for over a month over issues including the NEET paper leak.
After his resignation, Union Minister Pralhad Joshi was given additional charge of the Education Ministry.
Denial and dedication
Pradhan thanked PM for opportunity to serve as Education Minister
In his resignation announcement, Pradhan thanked Prime Minister Narendra Modi for the opportunity to serve as Education Minister and expressed his commitment to students, teachers, and educational reforms.
He said he was saddened by recent developments but put India's youth first.
"Considering the situation that has emerged at Jantar Mantar and across the country, and keeping in mind that anti-national forces should not take advantage of it...I have sent my resignation to the Honorable Prime Minister," he wrote.
Reform focus
PM announces high-powered task force to reform public examinations
The BJP has said its focus is on education reforms and restoring public examination integrity.
Prime Minister Modi has announced a high-powered task force headed by Infosys co-founder Nandan Nilekani to reform public examinations.
The panel will recommend technology-driven measures to secure examinations, strengthen governance of testing agencies, improve cybersecurity and data protection, and prevent question paper leaks.
Legal amendments
Stricter penalties for organized exam fraud proposed
The government has also proposed amendments to the Public Examinations (Prevention of Unfair Means) Act, 2024.
Under this act, those found involved in unfair means could face imprisonment ranging from three to five years along with a fine of up to ₹10 lakh.
The amendment proposes increasing the minimum sentence to five years, with the possibility of extending it to 10 years, and increasing the maximum fine by fivefold to ₹50 lakh.