BJP performs 'buddhi shuddhi yagna' for Rahul Gandhi 

The "buddhi shuddhi yagna" comes after a "shuddhikaran yagna" was allegedly performed at Haldwani's Ramlila Ground on August 11, three days after Congress chief Mallikarjun Kharge's rally.

The Congress accused the BJP of an anti-Dalit agenda, linking it to Kharge's Dalit identity.

However, the BJP denied any involvement of its officials in the ritual and claimed that the ground was cleaned and a havan was conducted because the Congress rally had left the venue littered.