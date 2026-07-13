BJP's Narottam Mishra, denied ticket, cries during colleague's nomination rally 

Days ago, Mishra's supporters had protested against the decision by blocking National Highway 44 for nearly 12 hours.

The protests had turned violent, with stone-pelting reported at several locations. To disperse the crowd, police used tear gas after senior officers were injured in clashes with demonstrators.

The protest left traffic paralyzed and resulted in a 15km-long jam.

Over 30 people were booked for rioting and vandalism during these protests.