BJP's Pravesh Wahi elected Delhi mayor

Wahi hails from the Khatri Punjabi community and his family migrated from Rawalpindi. He has been associated with Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) since his teenage years. His political journey started as an area representative of Vishva Hindu Parishad in 1990, later becoming a district president in 1998. He joined BJP Yuva Morcha in 2002 and became a councilor for the first time in 2007 from Rohini.

Vision

Wahi's focus on sanitation services

Wahi has expressed his gratitude to Chief Minister Rekha Gupta and other Delhi government ministers for their support. He said that if elected, he would focus on improving sanitation services with help from the Delhi government. "We took over MCD a year ago and since then have been making all efforts to improve its functioning," he said.