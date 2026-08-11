Jharkhand CM accuses BJP of misleading students protesting recruitment irregularities

CM Soren has appealed to the students to resolve their grievances through dialogue and trust.

He assured that the government is taking their demands seriously and is working to make the examination system more transparent, secure, and accountable.

"I...understand that...some people from the opposition tried to spoil the atmosphere and mislead students for political gains. I appeal to all of you not to fall into the trap of any such political narrative," he said in a social media post.