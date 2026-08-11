Jharkhand CM accuses BJP of misleading students protesting recruitment irregularities
What's the story
Jharkhand Chief Minister Hemant Soren has accused the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) of misleading students protesting against alleged irregularities in recruitment examinations. The protest, which entered its 18th day on Tuesday, had earlier seen violent clashes with police, who used baton charges, tear gas, and water cannons to disperse demonstrators. In response to the unrest, the Jharkhand BJP called for a statewide bandh on Tuesday.
Dialogue call
Don't fall into political trap, Hemant Soren tells students
CM Soren has appealed to the students to resolve their grievances through dialogue and trust.
He assured that the government is taking their demands seriously and is working to make the examination system more transparent, secure, and accountable.
"I...understand that...some people from the opposition tried to spoil the atmosphere and mislead students for political gains. I appeal to all of you not to fall into the trap of any such political narrative," he said in a social media post.
Twitter Post
Hemant Soren's post on social media
आज के छात्र आंदोलन के दौरान संयम, संवेदनशीलता और पूरी जिम्मेदारी के साथ स्थिति को संभालने के लिए प्रशासन और पुलिस के सभी अधिकारियों एवं जवानों का मैं धन्यवाद करता हूं।— Hemant Soren (@HemantSorenJMM) August 10, 2026
मेरे प्यारे युवा साथियों,
आपने अपनी मांगों को लेकर शांतिपूर्ण तरीके से अपनी आवाज़ उठाई। लोकतंत्र में अपनी बात…
Opposition response
BJP leaders slam police action on students
The BJP's Jharkhand president Aditya Sahu alleged hundreds of students were injured in the police action.
Leader of Opposition Babulal Marandi also slammed the police crackdown and demanded that the Congress withdraw its support from Soren's government.
Meanwhile, Devendra Nath Mahto, a protest leader on hunger strike, was hospitalized after his health deteriorated during the protests.
Demand response
Government accepts some demands of students
The state government has accepted some demands of the students, including canceling three examinations and ordering an Enforcement Directorate probe into alleged financial irregularities in the 14th JPSC exam.
However, it did not agree to transfer the case from the state CID to CBI.
As part of the ongoing investigation into allegations surrounding Jharkhand's 14th Civil Services Examination, CID also arrested former JPSC chief L Khiangte.