BJP to train 1L volunteers to perform essential medical services

At the meeting, Nadda was presented with a report on BJP's COVID-19 relief work

The BJP on Sunday concluded a review of its performance in the recently-held assembly polls and the relief work done by its workers in the wake of the second COVID-19 wave and said it will train one lakh health volunteers to operate medical devices and perform essential medical services. The meeting was held at BJP President JP Nadda's resident.

Details

Some BJP leaders visited PM's residence after the meeting

Apart from Nadda, BJP General Secretary (organization) BL Santhosh, BJP's eight general secretaries, and the presidents of its Yuva, Kisan, Mahila, OBC, SC, ST, and minority morchas, were also present in the meeting. After the over four-hour-long meeting, Nadda, Santhosh, and the general secretaries of the party went to meet Prime Minister Narendra Modi at his official residence.

Report

Nadda was presented with a report on BJP's relief work

Talking to reporters outside Nadda's residence, BJP General Secretary Bhupender Yadav said, "A report was presented to the party chief on the relief work carried out by the party amid the pandemic." "It was decided that the party will train one lakh health volunteers across the country, including imparting technical knowledge, to operate ventilator and other essential medical devices," he added.

Quote

Relief work was carried out under 'Sewa Hi Sangathan' campaign

Another BJP General Secretary Arun Singh said, "Under Sewa Hi Sangathan campaign, the party marked seventh anniversary of the Modi government. But, owing to the COVID-19 second wave, the party decided not to celebrate the anniversary and rather mark it by carrying out relief work."

Relief Work

Party workers reached out to the needy under this campaign

Singh said, "As part of the campaign, the party carried out relief work in more than 1.71 lakh villages and around 60,000 urban centers, while over four lakh elderly and needy people were provided medicines." "Similarly, 1.26 crore face masks, 31 lakh food packets, and 19 lakh ration kits were distributed among people," he added.

Meeting

Tribals, women and farmers are also areas of focus

Regarding the meeting, Yadav said, "The Scheduled Tribe (ST) wing of the party was asked to focus on promoting the Centre's Van Dhan Yojana for tribals." "Similarly, the Kisan Morcha will facilitate the training of farmers at the Farmers Producers Organizations (FPOs) across India and the women's wing will promote the Poshan Abhiyan among women, which aims to achieve a malnutrition-free India," Yadav added.

Assembly elections

Party's performance in assembly elections was also discussed

Regarding BJP's performance in assembly elections, Yadav said it was observed at the meeting that the party has strengthened its position in West Bengal and also got four seats in Tamil Nadu. However, Yadav said that reports of political violence have been coming from West Bengal on a regular basis and underlined that the party is firmly standing with the people of Bengal.