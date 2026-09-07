Vijay accuses DMK of collecting bribes in installments

Vijay said the ED document itself had the proof of his allegations. He read from it, saying, "The ED document says that 7.5% to 10% was collected as party funds."

He alleged these bribes were taken from contractors working under the Municipal Administration and Water Supply (MAWS) Department.

The CM also cited a person named Purushotham in the ED report who claimed ₹29 lakh was collected as a bribe.