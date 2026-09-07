Vijay accuses DMK of collecting bribes in installments
What's the story
Tamil Nadu Chief Minister Vijay on Monday accused the Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK) of collecting bribes from contractors in the form of "party funds." He claimed these payments were collected in installments, similar to loan EMIs. "They have taken it in instalments, like paying an EMI on a loan," Vijay said. Quoting an Enforcement Directorate (ED) document in the Assembly, Vijay alleged that during the previous DMK regime, contractors paid 7.5% to 10% of contract values as "party funds."
Evidence presented
ED document has proof of my allegations: Vijay
Vijay said the ED document itself had the proof of his allegations. He read from it, saying, "The ED document says that 7.5% to 10% was collected as party funds."
He alleged these bribes were taken from contractors working under the Municipal Administration and Water Supply (MAWS) Department.
The CM also cited a person named Purushotham in the ED report who claimed ₹29 lakh was collected as a bribe.
Beneficiary identification
MK Stalin, son Udhayanidhi beneficiaries of bribes: Vijay
Vijay claimed the ED document named former Chief Minister MK Stalin and his son Udhayanidhi, then Deputy Chief Minister, as direct beneficiaries of these alleged bribes.
"The direct beneficiary of the party fund is MK Stalin, Chief Minister of Tamil Nadu, and his son Udhayanidhi," he said.
He stressed that these allegations were not his own but were mentioned in the ED report itself.
Historical context
Vijay cites Sarkaria Commission report on corruption allegations
Vijay also referred to the Sarkaria Commission report while attacking the DMK over corruption allegations during its previous rule led by M Karunanidhi.
He cited a chapter in the commission's findings on the Veeranam water supply scheme, which alleged collection of "party funds."
The issue was raised again in 2001 by former Tamil Nadu Chief Minister J Jayalalithaa and former minister C Ponnaiyan, he said.
Assembly disruption
Allegations spark protest in Assembly
The allegations led to a major showdown in the Assembly, with opposition members protesting against Vijay's statement, causing a ruckus to unfold.
DMK MLAs surrounded Speaker JCD Prabhakar's podium and raised slogans, disrupting proceedings.
The controversy has further intensified the political rivalry between the ruling party and its opposition in Tamil Nadu.